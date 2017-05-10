Country family group for Brú Ború this Friday

A family musical act, the Murphy's from County Kerry will appear in Bro Boru this Friday (12th May).

The group comprises of a father and three daughters Pat, Cindy, Candy and Katie.

The Murphys' original new album “Breaking Ground” reached number one in the iTunes country album charts in Ireland.

The group is well known for their hits "Streets Of Promise" "The Empty Room", "My Connemara Marble Ring" and "The Empty Room"

The group also won the “Rising Stars” Award Winners with the Irish Country Magazine and the “Family In Country” Award Winners in the Irish Country Sound Awards.

.