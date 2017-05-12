Skazoo for Gleesons on Saturday

Skazoo hit Gleesons, Clonmel this coming Saturday, 13th May with their usual high octane 2-tone ska show that always guaranteed to have up on your feet Skanking the night away.

Skazoo are a 5 piece band put together from the ashes of the great skunk doing all the 2-tone hits from the Specials, Bad Manners, Madness, the Selector, The Beat, the Body Snatchers and more.

The last have shared the stage with all of the above over the years and their recent gigs with Madness in their home town in front of 7500 people had to be one of the highlights.

They've also been the backing band for some of the great ska superstars which include Roddy Radiation from the Specials, Ranking Roger from the Beat ,the Toasters. Rhoda Dakkar and many more.

This gig is not to be missed so get there early !!!