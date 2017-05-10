Cahir Fleadh kicks off on Sunday

Events of the Week

Monday 15th May

Trad session in The Gatehouse at 9pm.

Tuesday 16th May

Óiche Gradam in Cahir House Hotel at 8pm. Tipperary Comhaltas Board honours outstanding contributors to Comhaltas

Wednesday 17th May

An Óiche Dramaíocht in Cahir House Hotel at 7pm. 6 one act performances as Gaelige.

Thursday 18th May

Tráthnóna Stair at 6pm agus Óiche Amhráníocht 9pm. A walk around Cahir and History Evening with local Historian followed by Singers Circle night in the Hill Bar.

Friday 19th May

Cahir Comhaltas along with Guest musicians will entertain at 8.30pm.

Saturday 20th May & Sunday 21st May

Competitions start at 10am in Cahir Boys & Our Lady of Mercy Primary Schools and Cahir House Hotel on Sunday.

Sunday 21st May there is Traditional music at 11.30 am Mass

Sunday Afternoon on a Rig on the Square there will be performances by Óige Thiobraid Árann and Fleadh prize winners, Street Music Sessions, Street Trad Music Competition from 4 – 5pm and Marching Band competition all in a relaxed family atmosphere. Why not explore the sights of Cahir and be entertained by Traditional music too!