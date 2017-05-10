Cahir Fleadh kicks off on Sunday
Week long festival of music
Events of the Week
Monday 15th May
Trad session in The Gatehouse at 9pm.
Tuesday 16th May
Óiche Gradam in Cahir House Hotel at 8pm. Tipperary Comhaltas Board honours outstanding contributors to Comhaltas
Wednesday 17th May
An Óiche Dramaíocht in Cahir House Hotel at 7pm. 6 one act performances as Gaelige.
Thursday 18th May
Tráthnóna Stair at 6pm agus Óiche Amhráníocht 9pm. A walk around Cahir and History Evening with local Historian followed by Singers Circle night in the Hill Bar.
Friday 19th May
Cahir Comhaltas along with Guest musicians will entertain at 8.30pm.
Saturday 20th May & Sunday 21st May
Competitions start at 10am in Cahir Boys & Our Lady of Mercy Primary Schools and Cahir House Hotel on Sunday.
Sunday 21st May there is Traditional music at 11.30 am Mass
Sunday Afternoon on a Rig on the Square there will be performances by Óige Thiobraid Árann and Fleadh prize winners, Street Music Sessions, Street Trad Music Competition from 4 – 5pm and Marching Band competition all in a relaxed family atmosphere. Why not explore the sights of Cahir and be entertained by Traditional music too!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on