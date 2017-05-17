Summer is coming - so it's time for Mallow Garden Show

When the Mediterranean comes to Cork and gardeners wish to take a short break from their hobby, there’s the enjoyable business of garden visiting to indulge in.

Along with garden visiting, there are shows to attend and what better way to spend a whole day out than at the annual Mallow Homes and Garden Show which takes place once again at Mallow Racecourse on the weekend of May 26th to 28th.

This is the only garden show in the country run entirely without sponsorship yet it continues to enlarge and improve a collection of permanent gardens many of which undergo complete makeovers from one year to the next.

Once again, the show continues to organise free hourly lectures and presentations with Peter Dowdall, demonstrations by Margaret Mulchinock, flower arranger and Charlie Wilkins, plus guided tours on demand, and advice and tips from over fifty of the country’s top specialist growers.

Extra attractions this year include a Pet Show, Vintage Car Collection, Active Retirement Talks, Artisan Food Market, Model Boats Show and experts from the Taste of North Cork Experience.

The emphasis this year is once again on colour with lots of new and unusual flowering and foliage plants from the ISNA suppliers (Irish Specialist Nursery Association) to whet plant-lover’s appetites.

A garden with a fairy theme created by designer Finbarr O’Neill will be one of the highlights of the show whilst renowned landscaper Darren Drummond (curator of the entire event) will be showing visitors how to make and manage gardens for shady places.

Designer Larry Lynch will once again create a display of unusual herbaceous perennials whilst Ger Baker will be hoping to impress with some special fencing materials and the latest craze in lawn-making, synthetic grass!

All in all, there will be an interesting selection of new gardens, deck features, and ancillary items to peruse. It’s a must-visit, all-day event and this year it takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday May 26th to 28th .

As usual, ample free parking will be available just outside the venue and a shuttle bus service will operate from Mallow Rail Station during the day. Full catering is available at the show, along with crèche facilities, toilets and first aid stations. Children are free again this year and whilst the entry is €15 there are €10 concessions for seniors. Come along and enjoy a full day at Mallow Racecourse. See you there!