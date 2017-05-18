Entertainer PJ Murrihy is coming to The Times Hotel

P.J. Murrihy has been part of the Irish entertainment business for nearly 30 years.

A native of Mullagh in West Clare, he first made a name for himself as a member of the famous Kilfenora Ceili Band.

P.J. made two albums with the band before joining a group called The Bannermen. His big break came in 1989 when he recorded a song called " Pat Murphy's Meadow”.

Released as a single on the Harmac label, it reached number 11 in the official Irish Top Thirty, something unheard of when the charts then, as, indeed, they are now were monopolised by pop material and mainly international artists.

Known as ‘the music man from Clare’, P.J. stayed with the style and followed his first hit with songs like "My Father's House", "The Old Threshing Mill", "Good To See You" , Horses & Ploughs", “Life In The Ould Dog Yet”, “Soldier On” and many more.

An exceptionally talented songwriter as well as entertainer, PJ has written a number of hits for many of the top starts on the Irish entertainment scene including Foster & Allen with “Mrs Brown’s Boys”.

You can see PJ Murrihy for a great night of dancing at The Times Hotel, Tipperary Town on Sunday night, 28th May with a special admission price of €10.