Art escapes for Clonmel library exhibition

The Art Escape Art Group are returning for a second exhibition in Clonmel Library from next Monday, 22nd May to 2nd June.

The official opening will be held on Tuesday, 23rd at 7.30pm.

This group of paintings are the work of 40 artists who take part in weekly classes run by Ann Brennan, under the name The Art Escape.

These classes have been running for a number of years. Some of the pupils have been attending since the start and others have recently joined.

The classes are held in four venues - Brewery Lane Theatre, Carrick-on-Suir; the South Tipperary Arts Centre, Clonmel; the Ballingarry Community Centre and Hillview Sports Club, Clonmel.

As the name implies, this is where these groups meet up not just to paint but to escape to a place of creativity, imagination and solace.

Individuality is key here as each artist is encouraged to develop their own style and to be expressive in their work.

There are 45 pieces of work on show and they vary from oil and acrylic paintings to mixed media and textured pieces.

These show what a versatile and creative group these artists are.