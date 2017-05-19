Bealtaine events at Brewery Lane

Brewery Lane Theatre & Arts Centre is hosting two free events for the Bealtaine Festival next week.

The film ‘Jailhouse Rock’ (1958) will be screened at the Theatre next Tuesday, May 23 at 8pm and the show "Old Flames" will be staged there on Thursday, May 25 at 8.15pm.

"Old Flames" blends writer Brian Leyden’s stories with Seamie O’Dowd’s music reminiscing on romance, house dances, dowries and matchmaking, radio memories, bereavement and retirement.

The show will stir up nostalgia for a past era.