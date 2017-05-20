Open garden in aid of Camphill Carrick on Suir

Owen O’Shaughnessy will open his three-acre garden at Millvale, Carrick-on-Suir to the public on Sunday, May 21 from 11.30am to 4pm to raise funds for the Camphill Community in Carrick-on-Suir. Admission €5.

Owen’s garden is set in mature woodland with lots of interesting plants and features. The terrain is not suitable for wheelchairs. GPS: 52.335105, -7.459050.