Open garden in aid of Camphill Carrick on Suir

Lots of interesting plants

Open garden in aid of Camphill Carrick on Suir

Interesting plants attract bird and wildlife

Owen O’Shaughnessy will open his three-acre garden at Millvale, Carrick-on-Suir to the public on Sunday, May 21 from 11.30am to 4pm to raise funds for the Camphill Community in Carrick-on-Suir. Admission €5. 

Owen’s garden is set in mature woodland with lots of interesting plants and features. The terrain is not suitable for wheelchairs. GPS: 52.335105, -7.459050.