IFA join with Garda Siochána to promote trailer safety

South Tipperary IFA is holding a trailer safety demonstration in conjunction with an Garda Siochana in Cahir Mart from 6pm to 9pm next Monday, May 29.

South Tipperary IFA Chairman Simon Ryan is encouraging all farmers and trailer users to attend the evening event to make sure they are updated on technical and legal road requirements and aware of important advice on safe and responsible use of trailers.

Inspector Eddie Golden, of Cahir Garda station said, “We’re holding this event to promote safe practice on and off the road. We’ll be offering advice on safe driving as well as running through licensing of vehicles, towing weights and markings, safe strapping of loads and obligations under the revised Road Traffic Act, effective from 1 January 2016.”

Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt Tom O’Dwyer will also attend to advise on crime prevention, while the Health and Safety Authority and IFA Farm Family Chairperson Maura Canning will be on hand to offer farm safety advice.

The IFA would like to thank Cork Marts Co-op for the use of Cahir Mart.