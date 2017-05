Get ready as South Tipperary does 'Take Me Out Macra Style' at the Clonmel Park Hotel this coming Saturday, May 27!

Come along and see if our local lads and ladies find love on the night!

Guaranteed to be a great night with live music afterwards.

Tickets €10 are available from all members of local Macra branches or at the door on the night or contact 0851244717. All welcome doors open at 8.30pm.