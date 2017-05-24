Students display skills at design expo

CTI Senior College of further Education Clonmel in conjunction with the Arts Centre is holding its exhibition 'Exploring the Sense in tdhe Clonmel centre.

It is part of the work of the PLC Level 6 Art Courses, Silversmithing and Jewellery Design and Fine Art with Ceramics.

The opening night was a raving success and the work displayed was an eclectic mix of fine art and design projects.

The exhibition runs until the end of May in the Arts Centre and the organisers invite you to visit and see the work achieved by the students who followed from school or came back to education to fulfil a dream.

The courses are running again in September and applications are available online at www.cti-clonmel.ie