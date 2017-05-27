World Rugby Cup trophy to visit Club

The Women's Rugby World Cup Trophy will be on display at Carrick-on-Suir Rugby Club's field evening on Tuesday, June 13 from 5pm to 9pm.

The trophy is on tour ahead of the World Cup in August and this will be the only chance for local fans of women's rugby to view it.

Carrick-on-Suir Rugby Club is organising a field eve ning around the visit of the trophy.

The event will feature tag rugby, skills sessions,bouncy castles, an obstacle course, fand ace painting.

There will also be a barbecue and the opportunity to dunk your rugby coach while they are locked in stocks.

The Rugby Club will also have an information stand at the field evening where any questions visitors have about the Club will be answered.