Clonmel gig will inspire people to 'mind their mind'

Midlands based quartet Fallen Lights are embarking on a mammoth 32 gigs in 32 days in 32 counties tour of Ireland during May and June 2017 to inspire everyone they meet along the way to ‘mind your mind’.

As part of part of the tour, the band will be playing a live gig on Friday 9th June 2017 at Mulcahy’s in Clonmel (check out the Inspire website www.inspirewellbeing.ie for exact details of the gig).

Fallen Lights have a unique blend of rich harmonies and catchy melodies underpinning pop sensibilities, with this in mind it is easy to see how Fallen Lights guarantee to get even the most dedicated of rockers tapping their toes. Fallen Lights, are bringing their high intensity live show on the road this summer for an impressive (32) date tour across Ireland with proceeds from the tour donated to Inspire.

All four lads in the band, Joe, Graham, Jay and Andrew have or know someone close to them in their lives who is affected by a mental health issue. As typical young Irish blokes, they know all too well that there can be a stigma in talking about the subject, or reaching out for help.

They want to get out and about and share the positive word that mental health issues are not anything to be ashamed or embarrassed about and that it can at times be ok to not be ok and need to ask for help.