Alyssa is Cahir's Rising Star

‘Broadway & Beyond 'made an announcement last week about ‘Rising Star' winner Alissa Keating. Alissa is 18 years old and from Cahir, where she trained under Margaret J. Davis. She has played roles such as Cosette in ‘Les Miserables’, Mimi in ‘RENT’ and Penny in ‘Hairspray’ with local youth societies and with Tipperary Excel youth Theatre & Stagecraft Clonmel as well as taking part in ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘Les Miserables’ with South Eastern Theatre Group.

Alissa is looking forward to performing as the Rising Star on Thursday night in Dublin alongside the very talented Brian Gillian from The Commitments and Once.

Broadway and Beyond is a concert series dedicated to showcasing Ireland’s current stars and most promising up and coming talent, in a new, fun and fresh way and with guest stars from The West End and Broadway. The night will be hosted by Rory Hughes along with Nightlife sensation Bunny O’Hare and takes place on May 25. Good luck Alissa!