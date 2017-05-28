Chairs become art exhibits for Carrick on Suir festival

Pop up art galleries, a Clancy Brothers memorabilia exhibition and a display of chairs transformed into works of art will be among the highlights of the Clancy Brothers Festival Art Trail.

A wide range of artists and photographers will be showcasing their works in exhibition venues throughout the town over the June Bank Holiday Weekend.

The Festival welcomes back professional artists Orla Clancy, daughter of Paddy Clancy, and Blawnin and Rayleen Clancy, daughters of Tom Clancy, who will exhibit their art in the Nano Nagle Centre. All artists regularly exhibit their work across Ireland.

The Art Trail's ‘If These Chairs Could Talk’ project is a collaboration between visual artists and creative writers. The artists have transformed 16 chairs into objets d’art based on Carrick-on-Suir’s rich heritage and culture while the writers have written short stories inspired by chairs.

Visitors can view the transformed chairs in various pop-up galleries on the Art Trail and read and experience the stories. Children can also follow the treasure hunt based on ‘If these Chairs Could Talk’ and learn more about Carrick-on-Suir’s heritage and culture along the way.

All the chairs will be brought together in the Nano Nagle Chapel for a final exhibition on Monday June 5 from 1 to 3pm.

The "If These Chairs Could Talk" project is being done in association with creative writing tutor Margaret O’Brien from Writing Changes Lives, the Tudor Artisan Hub and LIT film students Ryan Burke and Tom O’Connor. It is supported by the patrons of the Clancy Brothers Festival of Music and Arts.

Meanwhile, the Clancy Brothers Memorabilia Exhibition will run in the Nano Nagle Chapel throughout the Festival weekend. Festival visitors can watch a Clancy Brothers film on Friday June 2 from 3pm. And they can meet members of the Clancy family on Saturday, June 3 from 2 – 5pm, share stories and laughter and reminisce about the world famous musicians Paddy, Tom, Bobby and Liam Clancy.

Visitors to the Art Trail exhibitions can win a €100 voucher towards an artwork of their choice by getting a card signed at seven of the Art Trail venues.

The Art Trail runs from Friday, June 2 – Monday June 5, and is a free event for all to enjoy. For a full listing of venues and opening times check out the Clancy Brothers Festival programme, go to www.clancybrothersfestival.org, or visit the Festival Office and Art Trail gallery at the Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, tel. (051) 640921.