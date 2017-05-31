The Indians to rock at the Times Hotel this Sunday

One of Ireland's best known and most popular bands, The Indians, celebrating over four decades on the Irish entertainment scene, will appear for a big bank holiday night of dancing at The Times Hotel Hotel, Tipperary Town on this Sunday, 4th June.

Songs such as 'Indian Reservation', 'The Wig Wam Wiggle' and 'Squaws along the Yukon' have made Eamonn Keane and the Indians a household name going back to the 70s.

The band, still the most colourful and certainly one of the most exciting in the country, present a vibrant, exciting stage show with a strong emphasis on entertainment.

And, they’ll be certainly getting things rocking for this June Bank Holiday special in The Times Hotel on Sunday night.

Tickets are selling fast so be sure to get your before the big event.