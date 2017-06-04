No show like a Joe Show!

In December 2007, the untimely death occurred of Joe Dolan.

Joe was at the top of the Irish music scene for over 40 years and still his music and legacy lives on today.

This year on the tenth anniversary of Joe’s sad passing The Moyne Road Residents Association in Thurles have decided to arrange a Joe Dolan tribute night.

This special event will take place on Saturday, 17th June in the Premier Hall, Thurles.

The show will begin at 8pm with the fantastic Kenny Ryder and band followed by Paschal Brennan and his six piece band who perform an amazing tribute to Joe Dolan.

Tickets for this event are only €10 and available from Liam Campion Butchers, Tipperary GAA Shop and Ryan’s Daughter Restaurant.

Tickets can be secured also by contacting the box office on 0894487657 (Tommy) or 0861538355( Bridin)

Full bar facilities will be available on the night. All money raised goes towards the ongoing work of Thurles Order of Malta and Thurles Care in the community.

We encourage people to support this night, tickets are limited and all those who purchase a ticket are entered into a draw for 1 night for 2 people in the five star Park Hotel Kenmare owned by Francis Brennan.

Please ensure the ticket seller takes your contact details.