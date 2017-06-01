Fun night in store in Clonmel at Lions Club barbecue

Clonmel Lions Club are holding their annual Summer Barbecue in Eldon's, Clonmel on this Friday, June 2nd, commencing at 7.30 pm.

Proceeds are in aid of The Friends of Bridgewater House and Knocklofty Rural Care Centre. There will be no admission fee but all donations will be gratefully accepted.

The evening will be rounded off with some music with DJ Billy Bop. There will also be a raffle and some lovely spot prizes. With the fine weather this will be a great way to kickstart the long weekend.

The Lions Club are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year and Lions International is 100 years old.

The Lions Club regard themselves as privileged to be in a position to continue their support of local charities and are delighted to be hosting the barbecue, which will directly benefit so many people.

It promises to be a fun night and all are welcome.