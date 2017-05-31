Italian choir to perform at Clonmel Summer Singalong

Clonmel Bianconi Twinning Committee presents an evening of delightful music and song at Old St.Mary's church, Clonmel at 8pm on this Saturday June 3rd.

This concert will feature performances by Coro Travirgolette, a choir from Clonmel's twin town of Costa Masnaga in Italy, and Something to Sing About Choir from Clonmel.

It will be an evening of lively, popular tunes by two choirs with a lot in common.

Proceeds will go to South East Radiotherapy Trust.

Admission is €10 at the door.