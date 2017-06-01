Annual Clonmel art exhibition launches next week

The public are invited to Clonmel Library next Wednesday evening, June 7th at 7.30pm for the official launch of the South Tipperary Art Group (STAG’s) adult members' 49th annual art exhibition, where all artwork will be for sale at reasonable prices.

The exhibition will continue until June 17th and is open during library hours. Admission is free.

Adult STAG on Tuesday nights and Wednesday mornings is now closed until September.

Junior STAG had a great stone-carving day again last Saturday in spite of the torrential rain, which didn’t affect them at all as they were in under the veranda in Ss Peter and Paul’s Primary School.

Sincere thanks are extended to the Arts Office of the County Council for their support for this project, which benefitted 38 young people aged 9 to 18 years.

Junior Art resumes at 10. 30am for the next four Saturdays up to and including Saturday June 24th, when they take their well-earned summer holidays.