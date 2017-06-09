It's Shakespeare season at Cahir Castle

Cahir Social and Historical Society and Cyclone Rep Theatre Company Cork are delighted to present a "Summer Shakespeare Season at the Castle" this coming July and August.

This series will feature modern and humorous adaptations of two of Shakespeare's masterpieces. "Replaying Romeo & Juliet" will be performed in the Great Hall, Cahir Castle, on Friday, 14th and 21st July while "Replaying Hamlet" will be performed at the same venue on Friday, 28th July and 4th August.

Tickets are €15 and are available from Cahir House Hotel on 052-7443000.