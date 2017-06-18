Jeff and Elvis for Clonmel Show

Wexford Studio Theatre are delighted to be performing their comedy show Jeff and Elvis at Clonmel Show on 2nd July 2017.

The show is fast, fun, colourful and a great laugh for all children and adults. We are touring all over Ireland this summer appearing at arts festivals, agricultural shows and theatres across Ireland. The hero of the story is a mythical Pegacorn called Elvis that rescues her hapless friend Jeff from awful space bullies including rotten old granny Smog.

For more information visit our website www.wexfordstudiotheatre.ie