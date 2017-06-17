"Shades of Irish light" Exhibition

A new exhibition of oil paintings by Deirdre Dunne titled, “Shades of Irish Light’ will open on July 1st at the Tipperary Excel Gallery.

Now situated near Kilbeheny, Mitchelstown, Deirdre Dunne is an Irish born artist who obtained her honours degrees in Fine Art and Painting at the Crawford College of Art in Cork. Since her studies, she has cycled through Asia, Europe the Middle East and Central America, as well as working as a tour guide in Australia and Africa.

Throughout these experiences she has been continuously sketching and painting images from each of the countries she has passed through including her native Ireland.

“My subject matter varies throughout my paintings. What attracts me to a certain subject is the fleeting effects of light and atmosphere. I use intense colours and contrasts to achieve a strong impact on the viewer. From winter sunshine to stormy skies, I try to capture the moment in nature where everything is highlighted,” explained Deirdre. Deirdre’s preferred medium is oil on canvas, and she works on a red ochre background to create rich tonal contrasts. Her studio is situated in Kilbeheny near the Galtee Mountains and she teaches art to both children and adults.