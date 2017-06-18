Mass at St. Patrick's Well

The holy sacrifice of the Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Well on Thursday evening, June 22nd at 8pm.

The Mass will remember the recent deaths of Ann Walsh, treasurer, and Mossie Hyland and Ray Lonergan, members of the St. Patrick's Well society.

The alternative arrangement is that in the event of inclement weather the Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown.

The members and committee of the St. Patrick’s Well Society extend their sympathy to her husband Liam and the family of Ann Walsh, treasurer of the society, on her untimely death after a short illness bravely borne; and wife Dympna, son Brendan, daughter Ann-Marie and the family of Maurice (Mossie) Hyland, another society member who died recently.