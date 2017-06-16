Festival FunDay in Fethard this Sunday

Festival Sunday, June 18, is really looking like it’s going to be a fantastic day in Fethard.

Fethard Business & Tourism Group and Fethard & Killusty Community Council have joined forces to make this year's Fethard Festival bigger and better with a very impressive line up.

Fethard GAA will kick start the day with the annual football tournament for the Danagher Cup taking place in the Fethard GAA Field. For information contact John Hurley 086 1415846.

Fancy Dress Parade

We welcome the award winning Banna Cluain Meala to Fethard this year and look forward to them leading the Fancy Dress Parade which will start from the Ballroom at 2pm and parade up Main Street and down to our very scenic medieval town wall. We encourage everyone to make a special effort to take part in the Fancy Dress Parade and create memories that will preserve a lifetime. Their will be lots of prizes for those taking part and judging by a non-Fethard national.

We would love to see as many of you as possible take part in this year’s Fancy Dress Parade and hopefully in 30 years times people on here will be looking back at photographs with as fond memories as we now have looking at the pictures taken 30 years ago on view on the Fethard website. For any information about the parade contact Tina Whyte 087 7645216.

Another popular attraction is the annual Duck Race on the Clashawley which will start at 3pm. Contact Bill O’Sullivan 087 2522885 for ‘Duck Race’ information. The annual Dog Show will also take place in the afternoon by the Town Park and further information is available by contacting Pat Culligan 087 9451810 or Catherine Kearney 086 3441940.

Live music entertainment

Live music provided by MOJO'd blues band will entertain the expected large tour out by the Town Wall from 3pm to 5pm, where Fethard Rugby Club will host their usual fantastic BBQ. We have lots of family stalls coming with lovely items for sale.

We acknowledge the annual generous support of the Magnier family at Coolmore who provide the array of free fun fair entertainment including Bouncy Castles, Bungee Run, Trampolines, Climbing Wall, Face Painting, and a new attraction this year Uncle Mikes Pet World.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ stall in aid of worthy fund

Fethard Critical Illness Fund will hold a ‘Wheel of Fortune’ stall and would welcome donations of any unused gifts or bric-a-brac cluttering your home, why not donate them to use as prizes on their stall?

You can drop all donated goods to Henehan’s, Main Street, or Kenny’s Centra, Barrack Street, marked for the attention of Pamela Sweeney or P.J. Henehan. Alternatively, you can contact P.J. Henehan Tel: 085 6016411 who will arrange collection if required.

The Fethard Critical Illness Fund was set up to offer support to individuals and their families during prolonged, serious illness, and provide financial assistance to help defray some of the costs associated with serious illness.