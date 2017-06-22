Yoga to aid Nepal

This weekend three yoga teachers in Tipperary are holding a Yoga Day in aid of ActionAid’s programme in Nepal.

Funds raised are going to go towards the building of an Early Childhood Development Centre in rural Nepal.

By focusing on the early education of young children living in poverty in Nepal, ActionAid hopes to change these children’s lives for good.

Over 40 teachers are expected to take part over the weekend, which comes just after international yoga day.

In Tipperary Marie Mills of Yoga Marie Mills; Fionola O’Sullivan of Clonmel Yoga; and Maggie Crosse of Yoga with Maggie, will hold classes in aid of Nepal.

Details at www.actionaid.ie/yoga-day-2017