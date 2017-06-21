Countdown underway for a Junction Festival for all

The countdown is on for Clonmel Junction Festival 2017 which will bring an extravaganza of entertainment to the town for seven days in July.

The festival takes place from July 3 to 9 offering a packed programme combining live music, theatre, street performance, comedy, visual art and food events to appeal to all.

The increasing use of the former Kickham Barracks site is a feature of this year's festival as organisers avail of the locations available on the massive site and strive to make the area a public space during the festival.

The gym and the garrison church at the barracks will be in use over the seven days of the festival. The garrision church will host Black Sheep Cafe, a pop up cafe with a schedule of free events taking place.

During the festival LIT art students will exhibit their work including drawings, animation and sculpture at the cafe.

One of the main attractions over the seven days will be the Swan Lake/LochNa hEala production which will be located at the gym in Kickham Barracks.

The organisers of the festival have billed this magical adaptation of one of the most famous of all story ballets- Swan Lake as one of the highlights of the week

Artistic Director Mary Hickson said that Michael Keegan-Dolan has forged a searing new vision for this beloved tale, creating a world of magical realism, powerful imagery and potent storytelling..

The result is a Swan Lake for our time and a stunning debut for Keegan-Dolan’s new company, Teaċ Damsa” said Mary Hickson.

Festival organisers and Camida are joining forces to bring some fun to your lunchtimes. During the week of the festival, The Narrow Street in Clonmel, will be transformed into one big free street party. Experience free music and tasty surprises from 1pm.

The theme of family fun is prominent with the popular Lego workshops making a return and at the Sisters of Charity venue children will get an insight into the lives of adventurous sheep in Iceland.

In Icelandic, ‘Kindur’ means ‘sheep’ and this is a show dedicated to Iceland seen through the eyes of its adventurous sheep.

After being released from their indoor confines, the sheep travel around Iceland and experience its diverse lands.

The story of the sheep is told by three dancers who involve the audience and encourage them to become part of the flock. At the outset, each child is given a woollen heart which lights up when it is the child’s turn to take part in the show.

“This is a truly immersive show and fun for all of the family” said Mary Hickson. For nostalgia enthusiasts. ‘A Message in Time’ will explore the memories and stories of our past brought to life through digital animations, architectural discoveries, artistic interpretations and authentic postal collections Includes collaborations with Clonmel Junction Festival (with artists in residence Katie Hanlan, Lay of the Land & James Earley), An Post, LIT, WIT, local schools and community groups countywide and this will take place in the County Museum.