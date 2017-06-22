Exciting programme of events for Tipperary Festival

The official launch of the 2017 Its a Long Way to Tipperary Festival took place with a huge colourful fanfare last Friday at the festivals creative arts studio on the Main Street in Tipperary Town.

This year’s festival takes place over the weekend of the 14th and 15th of July.

“This is the 6th year of the rejuvenation of the festival and yet again we are pleased to have our corporate sponsors Tipperary Co-Op on board. As the largest employer in Tipperary Town they are community focused and fully committed to positivity and volunteerism in Tipperary Town,” said PRO Brian English.

The festival launched last Friday with a live outside broadcast with Tipperary Mid West Radio presenter Aidan Mac and a coffee morning with an open invitation to the entire community. Celebrity guests included: Mickey and Mini Mouse, Wonder Woman, Maid Marion, Fred Flintstone, an array of Pirates and that introduced a new element to this year’s festival called Cosplay. Cosplay is simply costume play and people can go to the creative arts studio over the next four weeks and make a costume, learn to make a costume or just dress up in a costume. The results will be displayed on the main street of Tipperary town over the weekend of the 14th and 15th of July.

The Its a Long Way to Tipperary Festival is growing from strength-to-strength each year and the festival committee is delighted to welcome back the Tipperary Credit Union, celebrating their 50th birthday, as a sponsor not only for the festival events but also for the Pride of Tipperary.

The exciting and now familiar sound of churn rolling will again hit our streets over the two nights with the All Ireland Churn Rolling Championship. The events of the weekend begin on the Friday night with the Cosplay Colour Parade, the Crowning of the Pride of Tipperary (now in its 53rd year), street entertainment and the initial heats of the Churn Rolling. On Saturday the Tipperary Credit Union Food Craft and Family Fun Day takes place with lots of local and national foods and crafts, local music and entertainment on the Tipperary Excel Street Stage. Other events include: a Bonny Baby competition, a Dog Show, Clowns, face painting, an Animal Farm, a Punch and Judy show and loads more. The Saturday will also see the Tipperary Excel Busking Festival on the streets of Tipperary Town and this is being run to raise the awareness of the West Tipperary Mental Health group and all the work they do in promoting positivity and wellbeing around mental health.

The Saturday night showcases the All Ireland Churn Rolling and there will be lots of street entertainment on the night. The festival will close with Live Music on the Kickham Plaza sponsored by Tipperary Town Plaza and Supermacs.

There is also a Skittles match on every night he Penalty Shoot out in Cooke park organised by Tipperary Lions Club on Wednesday July12, the Canon Hayes 5k and 10k run on Friday July 14 and lots more to choose from. For more details log onto www.tipperarytown.ie for a full list of events, see our facebook page @tipperaryfestival or phone 062-31244.

Road closures for Festival - click here