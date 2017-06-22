Family Fun Day at Cashel Library

Join us in Cashel Library on Saturday, June 24, for a Family Fun Day to launch Summer Stars 2017!

We’ll have lots of events all day starting at 11am and continuing until 4pm. For more information, contact Cashel Library on 062 63825.

11am -11:30am Facepainting

11:30am-12:30pm Storytime & Crafts with Pat G (Booking essential call 062 63825 to book your place)

12noon - 4pm Book Clinic: Are you a young reader? Looking for a new series to delve into? Do you need a prescription for an exciting new read? Then pop along to the Book Clinic! No appointment necessary!

12:45pm - 2pm Pack your lunch and join us for an Electric Picnic

2pm - 3pm Drop-in craft sessions

2pm - 4pm Doodle Workshop

2pm - 4pm Street Entertainment & Magic Show with Peter Blackthorn. Peter enthralls his young audiences every time! He is one of the most sought after magicians in Ireland.

2pm - 4pm Harry Potter Potion Class Experiments, drop in anytime between 2pm -4pm

11am - 4pm Scavenger Hunts, Garden Games, Milk the Cow and lots more!