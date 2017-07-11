Burncourt is ready for "D Wedding"

“D Wedding” takes place in Burncourt this Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15.

This promises to be a night of great fun and entertainment with much speculation already as to the identity of the Bride and Groom, that is of course presuming that there is a Bride or/ and Groom.

We have had the brilliant “Hen & Stag,” now for “D Wedding” with a performance by Burncourt Drama Group which takes place this Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15.



Tickets are selling fast from Maureen Creed’s Shop or by contacting Breeda on 0876967661.

Make sure to book your tickets as audience number is limited and “when they are gone, they are gone”.



Supper Theatre will be the order of the night with a drinks reception on arrival, three course meal, show and raffle all included. This is going to be a night to remember in the Burncourt calendar.