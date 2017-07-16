'Crazy nite in a crazy world' at Golden

Golden/ Kilfeacle GAA club proudly present top international band Aslan with Christy Dignam in the Golden GAA centre on Saturday July 22.

Doors open 8pm and there will be a full bar, food marquee, support act plus disco to follow.

Tickets at €20 available from Spar shop or any club member.

This is a huge fundraiser for the GAA Club to help offset debt for the newly finished GAA Centre.

This is a fantastic addition to the lovely parish which is used on a daily basis not just by locals but by surrounding parishesm clubs and schools as well.

Your support for this once in a lifetime event for the club would be much appreciated.

'A Crazy nite in a Crazy World' assured!!