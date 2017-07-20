Araglen Festival - Packed programme of fun and entertainment

Araglen Carnival, one of south Tipperary’s longest running week-long events is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Once again,organisers have come good by putting together a programme that will appeal to all age groups.

As a gesture of goodwill to the public, all opening night (Friday 21st July) entertainment in Araglen Community Field is free of charge.

On Saturday 22nd July, there’s a children’s fun cycle at 11.30am with a 5km run/walk that evening at 7pm – the very popular Jimmy Myles O’Donovan juvenile hurling tournament also goes ahead that evening in the community field.

Part of the 60th anniversary celebrations includes a fireworks display on Sunday evening 23rd July at 10pm – this promises to be a great spectacle, everyone welcome.

Monday 24th sees a children’s disco in marquee; Tuesday 25th, table quiz in Christy’s; Wednesday, 45 card drive in hall at 8.30pm; Thursday, car treasure hunt, Friday open sports.

A celebratory 60th anniversary dinner dance takes place in the marquee on Saturday 29th July. Carnival 2017 concludes on Sunday 30th with hot rod racing and dancing till late in the marquee.

Why not join locals in celebrating 6 wonderful decades of Araglen Carnival.