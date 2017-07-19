Busy time for youth musical group

JW Productions are on a roll with standing ovations all around with dates to be added in August for their 'London Calling' Tour which last played in the beautiful setting of the White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel and will now be heading on for shows in Fethard and Kilkenny.

JW are very excited to have a Broadway boot camp running from the 17th to 21st July in Mullinahone Community Centre covering shows such as Shrek, Matilda, Wonderland and Hamilton

Students will be taught the basic technique to sing and maintain a healthy voice whilst advancing their voice no matter what their level coming in to the camp.

The main focus in this workshop will be acting through song and each student will get individual attention to improve their technique.

Students will also be taught the fundamentals of dance, learning the correct technique and posture needed and then progressing on to some of the differant styles of dance including ballet, tap, Fosse and Musical theatre.

Up next will be the acting workshops where the kids will get to explore the many characters of musical theatre and will work on their voice, movement including mime, improvisation, use of props and audition technique.

Ages 5 to 9, €85 and 10 to 18 are €95 including JW t shirt (discounts for siblings). Camp will run from 10 until 3 each day.

Fully vetted tutors to book a place call Holly (087)2345760