Tipperary gives Shakespeare a standing ovation

The ‘Shakespeare Summer Season at the Castle’ got off to the perfect start, last Friday night, with a full house watching Cyclone Rep Theatre's humorous, accessible and modern performance of ‘Replaying Romeo & Juliet’ in the magnificent Great Hall of Cahir Castle.

Showing great charm, energy, skill and wit, the audience's reaction to Cyclone Rep's troupe was so positive that the actors received a standing ovation after a moving final scene.

Guests travelled from near and far to attend this event. As the capacity of the venue is limited to 80 persons, tickets should sell out quickly for the remaining performances, so please book early at Cahir House Hotel to avoid any disappointment. Tickets cost €15.

‘Replaying Romeo & Juliet’ will be performed once more on this Friday, July 21, before Cyclone Rep Theatre takes us to the cooler climes of Denmark for ‘Replaying Hamlet’ on July 28 and also August 4.

Cahir Social and Historical Society are deeply appreciative of the support of Cahir House Hotel, the County Arts Officer, the O.P.W. and Tipperary Tourism.