A celebration of women with focus on self care, fitness and food

Body&Kind is the only Health and Fitness event for women in Ireland, focusing on self care, fitness & food.

A high energy inspiring one day event packed with nutritional and motivational talks, back to back fitness classes, cooking demo with expert nutritional therapist Sinead Bradbury, nourishing lunch and snacks, spot prizes, free goodie bag, free nutritional guide and more.

Nutritional therapist favourite, Sinéad Bradbury, together with her sister former Galway camogie All Star, Aislinn Connolly, have come together to create this event.

Body&Kind will be taking over the Fitzgerald's Woodlands House Hotel in Adare, Limerick on 17th September and will feature a stellar line up of fitness and nutrition master classes.

You can expect - Food & Self Care master classes; Motivational health talk from Joe O'Connor of Ireland's Fittest Family; Back to back fitness classes; HIIT, strength classes, TRX, Barbell Burn, Ab & Core workouts, Power Pilates, Yoga, Spinning & Post Natal workouts; Live cooking demo; and Nutritious lunch and snacks.

Body&Kind is a celebration of women! Our strength, power and unique bond. Body&Kind is about kindness to the bodies we own and to each other.

Come along to this full day special health and fitness event. Alone or with your girlsquad.

All levels of fitness welcome.

Tickets cost €75 and are available now. You can purchase them by logging on to eventbrite.ie.

Don't miss out on a great day!