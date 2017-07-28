Tipperary Art Exhibition

Artist Blawnin Clancy is displaying her art exhibition, ‘Under The Same Stars’ at the Tipperary Excel Gallery from July 25th to August 29th.

Under the Same Stars is Blawnin’s response to time she spent on artist residencies at Convento Sao Francisco de Mértola, Portugal, and in Cill Rialaig in Co Kerry.

These locations both hold a resonance of those who lived, worked and worshiped there.

This beautiful exhibition is well worth a visit. Admission is free and all are welcome. The Excel Gallery is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm.