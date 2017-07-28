What's on in Tipperary this weekend

FRIDAY

Castle Shakespeare Season continues

Cahir Social and Historical Society and Cyclone Rep Theatre Company Cork are presenting a ‘Summer Shakespeare Season at the Castle’ during this July and August.

They will feature modern and humorous adaptations of two of Shakespeare's masterpieces. ‘Replaying Romeo & Juliet’ has already been performed to standing ovations on the last 2 Friday nights. But this Friday, 28th July and next Friday, 4th August the second Shakespeare adaption ‘Replaying Hamlet’ will take place in the Great Hall, Cahir Castle.

Public Consultation in Fethard Town Hall

A Public Consultation will take place next Friday, July 28, from 3pm to 6pm at the Tholsel Centre in Fethard Town Hall, where you can meet the designers and give your opinions.

Please come along and all members of the community are invited to attend. The consultation is in relation to putting in a new public amenity area on the Tipperary County Council owned site situated between Burke Street and Barrack Street in Fethard.

Senior Day at Fethard Day Care Centre

Fethard & District Day Care Centre will hold their next Senior Day on this Friday, July 28, in the Tirry Community Centre from 10.30am. The Chiropodist will be in attendance.

SATURDAY

Knockcarron Hog Roast

Knockcarron community and Scarteen hunt are hosting their annual hog roast barbecue on July 29 at 8pm in the community centre Knockcarron. Music by DJ Eugene O’ Sullivan. Bouncy castle and face painting for the kids.

Writing workshop

A one-day writing workshop under the guidance of Tutor Margaret O’Brien will take place in Brewery Lane Theatre, Carrick-on-Suir this Saturday, July 29 from 10am - 4pm.

All you will need is a notebook, pen and the desire to write. The workshop costs €60 and is limited to 10 participants. The workshop is inspired by the work and creative wisdom of Pat Schneider, founder of Amherst Writers & Artists.

Nagle Centre courses

The next Manual Handling course at the Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre in Carrick-on-Suir takes place this Saturday, July 29 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

To book a place or for further information please call in to the Resource Centre or Tel: (051) 642418.

Annual Famine Warhouse Walk

The Archbishop of Cashel and Emly, Dr Kieran O'Reilly, will lead this year's annual Famine 1848 Walk on Saturday, July 29, at 3pm, in Ballingarry.

Catch ‘Canvas’ if you can

It’s your last chance to catch renowned artist and Cahir native Gerry Davis’s exhibition in Limerick as it ends on this Saturday, 29th July.

Gerry recently won the Hennessy Portrait Prize at the National Gallery for his portrait of GAA Player Henry Shefflin. The stunningly true to life portrait is on display in the National Gallery of Ireland (NGI).

The paintings in the ‘Canvas’ exhibition are said to be an exploration of the spaces in the Wickham Street Studios in Limerick, where Gerry currently works and are both autobiographical and outward-looking. Catch the exhibition if you can.

The Gallery opening times are as follows: Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and on Saturdays from 2 to 5pm. See http://www.gerrydavis.net/

SUNDAY

Dualla Ploughing Association

Annual Threshing and Field Day on Sunday, 30th July. Admission to the field on the day is Adults €5. Children are free.

Tipperary Travellers’ Drive for Hope and Change

Cahir 11am, Inch Field. Speakers include John Connors, actor and writer. In aid of Pieta House. Free.

Ballynonty Community Field - Family Fun Day

On Sunday 30th July. Starring the Lambert Puppet Theatre, famous for Wanderly Wagon & Bosco. Starting with Fancy Dress Parade at 1pm. Admission €5 adults/ children Free.

Tickets for the Lambert Puppet Theatre (at 3pm on the day) on sale in the Slieveardagh Centre Killenaule or can be purchased on the day. Adult €7/ child €5/ family €20.