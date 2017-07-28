Laurena will fly the flag for South Tipp Macra

Laurena Duggan of Slievenamon Macra na Feirme is set to represent South Tipperary in this year’s 46th annual International Miss Macra Festival.

Laurena, a native of Moortown, Clonmel, is currently working as a Civil Servant at An Garda Siochana.

She is extremely active in her club and is the current chairperson of South Tipperary Macra.

She has previously held the positions of county PRO and club secretary of Slievenamon Macra Na Feirme.

She has taken part in numerous events including volleyball, welding, dairy and beef stock judging and most notably represented South Tipperary at the Queen of the Land Festival in Tullamore in 2016.

The International Miss Macra Festival committee would like to wish Laurena the very best of luck with the weekend’s festivities.