Mick Flavin's Bank Holiday special at the Times Hotel

Celebrating 30 years as the ‘King of Country’, Mick Flavin is currently enjoying a big reaction to his ‘Country & Gospel’ album.

Mick will play the Times Hotel, Tipperary Town for a Bank Holiday special on this coming Sunday night, 6th August.

The quality compilation features 15 great recordings including songs such as, ‘Who Will Pray for Me When Mama’s Gone’ (Conway Twitty), ‘Old Log Cabin for Sale’ (Big Tom), ‘Jeanie Norman’ (Charley Pride), ‘The Fireman’ (Wayne Kemp) and a duet with Mary Duff, entitled ‘Size Seven Round’, a song made famous by George Jones