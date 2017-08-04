What's on in Tipperary

FRIDAY

Band Concert in Tipperary

The band of the Royal British Legion, Leiston, is visiting Tipperary Town from July 30 to August 6, and will play in the Festival of Remembrance Concert in St. Mary’s Church on Friday, August 4 at 7.30pm. This concert will be performed jointly with the C.J. Kickham Brass & Reed Band with both conductors Denis Lynch (C.J. Kickham Band) and Paddy Gray (RBL Leiston Band) sharing the rostrum to conduct the massed bands.

The RBL Leiston Band will perform in Tipperary Town centre on Friday, August 4, in the morning and any money raised will go to the C.J. Kickham Brass & Reed Band.

Shakespeare in Cahir Castle

The last show at the beautiful Cahir Castle by the Cyclone Rep Theatre Company. "Replaying Hamlet" – Tickets €15 and available from Cahir House Hotel 052 744 3000 or info@cahirhousehotel.ie

Clogheen Homecoming Festival

Friday evening Free Wheel challenge from The Vee.

Table Quiz

Glengoole United Soccer Club will hold a table quiz in Hogans, Ballysloe, at 9.30pm. Table of four €20.

Special admission price to Horse Country Experience

Fethard Horse Country Experience is now offering visitors a special introductory admission offer up to August 31, of €5 per person with children going free when accompanied by an adult. Opening hours are from 10am on 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday, and on all Bank Holidays.

SATURDAY

Clogheen Coffee Morning

Coffee morning in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland in Paddy O'Callaghan and Maura Buckley's home, Lower Main Street, Clogheen, 10.30am to 1pm.

Kilross Old School Reunion

There will be an informal gathering in the Shamrock Lounge Kilross to mark the first anniversary of the Kilross old school reunion. It will take place Saturday, August 5, at 8.30pm. All are welcome and admission is free.

Clogheen Homecoming Festival

Family Festival Evening on Saturday from 6.30pm.

Clonmel film premiere

The premiere of ‘Predator:Celtic Days’, a short film filmed at locations including Carey’s Castle and St. Patrick’s Well in Clonmel, and with a cast featuring twenty locals, will be screened at the Clonmel Park Hotel at 8.30pm.

Rosegreen Family Festival

In Rosegreen Community Field from 4.30pm for fun and relaxation, children's games and skills tests for adults, barbecue food and a cup of tea. Monster Auction, kicks off at 7pm.

SUNDAY

Clogheen Homecoming Festival

10am 50k Community Cycle and 10k family cycle. Sheep racing at 6.30pm and Townsland Challenge at 8pm

Pilgrimage to Knock from Cashel, New Inn and Cahir

On Sunday, 6th August a Diocesan Pilgrimage to Knock will take place. The coach departs Cashel at 7.30am, New Inn at 7.40am and Cahir at 7.50am. Please contact Kitty Peters on 087 2297403 before Friday, 4th August to book place on bus.

Progressive 45 in Cappawhite

In Cappawhite Resource Centre every Sunday night in aid of Cappawhite Ladies Footballers.

Mick Flavin at The Times in Tipp

Mick will play the Times Hotel, Tipperary Town for a Bank Holiday special on Sunday night.

Social dancing at Fethard Ballroom

Dancing at Fethard Ballroom on Sunday Night, August 6, to the music of ‘Images’. All are welcome to come along and enjoy a great night’s entertainment and social dancing from 9pm to midnight. Admission is €8 which includes tea and cakes.

MONDAY

St Pecaun’s Holyt Mass in Bansha

The annual Holy mass at the St Pecaun’s will take place on Monday, August 7, at 7pm and will be followed by the sports events.

Kilross Showband Night

Showband Night of Dancing in The Shamrock Lounge, Kilross -The Conquerors, Keith McDonald, Gina and Shun O'Dowd. Admission €15.

Sale of sports memorabilia

The annual August Bank Holiday Fair of Sporting Memorabilia will be held at the South Tipperary GAA Centre, Western Road, Clonmel, from noon until 4pm.

Mass at the Holy Year Cross

The annual Mass at the Holy Year Cross on the foothills of the Comeraghs, overlooking Clonmel, will be celebrated at 11am.

“Duets” show in Carrick-on-Suir

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society members will stage an evening of musical theatre songs called “Duets” this Friday, August 4 in Christy’s Bar at the Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir at 8pm.

Tickets cost €10 and can be purchased on the door on show night.