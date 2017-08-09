Clonmel to host Islamic Cultural Exhibition

Clonmel's Muslim community will hold an Islamic Cultural Exhibition in the Clonmel Park Hotel this Saturday from 12noon to 5pm.

Discover Islam Ireland (DII) is organising the event which will be open to the public.

"The objective of the Islamic Cultural Exhibition is to give the people of County Tipperary an opportunity to come and see what Islam and Muslims are about", Adam Sabbagh, chairperson of Discover Islam Ireland (DII), said.

The move comes as Muslims living in Ireland recognise the need to come out and make themselves available to talk to the wider public.

"This exhibition is a part of the process of integration and we hope that we as Muslims living in Ireland are not tarnished with one brush. This is also an opportunity for people to come and ask the questions that they may have regarding Islam and Muslims", Mr Sabbagh said.

The Islamic Cultural Exhibition on Saturday will be complete with information, history, artefacts and literature about Islam and Muslims.

There will be short discussion forums where members of the public will be able to discuss and ask questions about Islam and Muslims.