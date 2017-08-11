Another 'London Calling' run and Rebecca Storm workshop

JW Productions are putting in the hours and are joining the success of their 'London Calling' tour to the succes of Clonacody House as a wonderful music venue after last month's proms.

' London Calling' will be on 18th 19th and 20 th August at 8pm, guaranteed to be a fabulous night with the best of entertainment and wine and tapas provided and all for only €25.

Call Helen on (087)1689167 or Anne (086)0834208 to book tickets as they are limited to only 50 per night.

JW also will be taking part in some of the local heritage events this month in Clonmel and have also arranged a vocal workshop with the beautiful Rebecca Storm on 26th August in Fethard Convent Hall, teens at 12pm for €35 and adults at 3.30pm for €40.

Spectators more than welcome to come and listen to the advice give for €10.

With only 10 places per workshop early booking is advised.

Email jw_productions@gmail.com or text Holly (087)2345760 or Stefan (083)4622442