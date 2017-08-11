What's on in Tipperary this weekend

Friday

Busking Festival

Clonmel’s Busking Festival begins with music on the streets and in the pubs, and continues throughout the weekend. Admission to all gigs is free while donations will be accepted for Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

See www.clonmelbuskingfestival.com for the full line-up.

Kickham Weekend

Opening in Mullinahone at 7.30pm with RTE’s Mary Wilson.

Cemetery Mass

Boulick Cemetery at 7.30pm.

Hospice Golf Classic

Golf Classic in memory of Breda and Richie Hogan in aid of South Tipperary Hospice. Team of four €120. County Tipperary Golf Club Dundrum.

Social Dancing

Halla na Feile, Cashel, with Peter Burke, from 9pm. Adm. €9.

Saturday

Islamic Cultural Exhibition

In the Clonmel Park Hotel from 12noon to 5pm.

Kickham Weekend

History walk from Killaghy Castle at 2.30pm; variety concert at 8pm in the Knocknagow Centre.

Mass at the Rock

Annual mass at the Mass Rock at Dunageeha, Newcastle. Rosary 2.30pm, mass 3pm.

Fr. Colm O’Brien Memorial Cycle

The annual Fr. Colm O’Brien Memorial Cycle starts from Ss Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel at 11am.

Sunday

Kickham Weekend

Memorial Mass at 11.30am followed by oration; 3pm music and poetry at Cronanoir.

Family Fun Day

The Clonmel Busking Festival’s Family Fun Day at Denis Burke Park gets underway at 12.30pm and continues until 5.30pm and will feature live music, a pop-up Medieval village, Free IW Wrestling, water balling, bouncy castles and much more.

Holy Year Cross

Annual pilgrimage to the Holy Year Cross on Slievenamon. Mass at 2.45pm.

Social Dancing

Fethard Ballroom with Sam O'Doherty from 9pm. Adm. €8.