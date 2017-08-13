Tractor Celebration! The David Brown tractor at Clonoulty Vintage Day

On Sunday August 20, Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Club will host their 17th annual Vintage Rally in Clonoulty Village.

They are planning a spectacular display of David Brown tractors, with 75 tractors being used to spell out the name.

This is the first time the David Brown tractor will get the recognition it truly deserves.

The David Brown is a very popular tractor within the agriculture community.

The organisers extend a welcome to all David Brown owners in the locality to join in.

David Brown's involvement in farm machinery began in 1936 when the company, then a subsidiary of the local family firm David Brown and Sons (Huddersfield) Ltd., collaborated with Harry Ferguson in the manufacture of the legendary Ferguson-Brown Tractor.

Built initially in the corner of the David Brown gear factory, the Ferguson-Brown model was the world's first production tractor to be equipped with hydraulic lift and converging 3-point linkage; a revolutionary concept which soon became a fundamental part of farm tractor design the world over.

There will also be onsite catering and toilet facilities the usual side shows and stalls (Pets corner, sheaf throwing, bicycle obstacle course, guess the weight of the bullock, bouncy castle etc.) will cater for all tastes and needs. Mo Cara animal rescue will hold a dog show on the day.

The threshing is always a great favourite with the crowd and John Leamy’s, Dualla Allan Bros 1925 Threshing Mill will be at full throttle powered by TJ Donnelly’s, Clonoulty David Brown 950 Implematic.

Credit is due to the large number of tractor owners who turn up year after year with their fantastic array of tractor makes and models all in gleaming condition.

A focal point on the day will be a number of trade stands, and they are thanked for their support.

If you are interested in having a stand please contact Mary on 087 3522726.

There will also be a mad hatter’s competition on the day with prizes for the best men’s, woman’s and child’s hat incorporating the red and white roses on the David Brown emblem.

The committee thank everyone for their continued support and help, especially with the recent bucket collection without which they wouldn’t be in the position to help the very deserving South Tipperary Hospice Movement to whom they have given over €300,000 since its inception.