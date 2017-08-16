Clonacody House hosts three nights of entertainment

JW Productions are putting the final touches to their revised concert 'London Calling' tour which will take to the stage this weekend in the picturesque Clonacody house.

This is a wonderful venue which JW Productions perform regularly.

' London Calling' will be on 18th, 19th and 20th August at 8pm

It is guaranteed to be a fabulous night with the best of entertainment and wine and tapas provided and all for only €25.

Call Helen on (087)1689167 or Anne (086)0834208 to book tickets as they are limited to only 50 per night.