Heritage Week in Tipperary - Riot, murder and the mob at the County Museum!

Tipperary County Museum wil host a lecture entitled 'Medieval Riot, Murder and the mob' on Wednesday 23rd August at 7.30pm.

This is a heritage week lecture by Finbar Dwyer of Irish history podcast.

The story of Protest in medieval Ireland is a forgotten but fascinating one.

This lecture will examine the reasons for and the nature of protest in medieval times.

Admission is free but places are limited and seats will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.