Clonmel Camera Club holds annual exhibition

Clonmel Camera Club are holding their annual exhibition in Clonmel Library from next Monday, August 21st to Friday, September 1st.

This exhibition affords all club members the opportunity to display their photographs in a public forum once a year.

Members will be in attendance at various times during the exhibition to answer questions about the display, or about the club and its activities.

The Camera Club is now in its 17th season and is open to enthusiastic photographers of all abilities and experience.

Meetings are held in The Coachman in Parnell Street on alternate Mondays.

Further details are available on the website www.clonmelcameraclub.com, the Facebook page or ring 086-3574062.