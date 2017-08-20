Heritage Week: Basket making expo in Ormonde Castle

The Irish Basketmakers Association will be exhibiting in Ormond Castle on 27th August, 11am - 5pm, for Heritage Week.

This event will also be in memory of Joe Shanahan, Shanahan Willowcraft, Chapel Street, Carrick.

Joe died 25 years ago this year and was the last of three generations of basketmakers.

If anyone has any photographs from this time and would like them included in the exhibition, the organisers can arrange to get them copied.

Tel: Cathy: 087 6379298