What's on in Tipperary

Friday

Ballysloe Fundraising Walk and Cycle

Will take place this Friday, August 18, at 7pm. Registration at Hogans of Ballysloe. Adults €10 and children €5.

Saturday

A Day in the Woods

Mountain Lodge at Glengarra Woods, will open on Sunday, August 20, 1pm - 5.30pm – talk on 19th century landscaping of Glengarra Wood at 1pm, followed by Galtee Bees (award winning honey) exhibition on bee-keeping at 2pm and Foraging in the woods with John Sherlock at 3.30pm

Siul Eile

Do you want to walk to the highest point in Tipperary? The join the Siul Eile group on Saturday, August 19. Sign in Burncourt Hall 9.30am -10am, walk start 10.30am and back to hall for refreshments after. Contact Liam 087226

Cappawhite Dance

Dance in the Centre on August 19 when Brian McDermott will have you dancing the night away in aid of Cappawhite Ladies Football Club. Tickets €10 from Centra, Costellos, players, mentors, Cecilia and Patricia Walshe.

‘Message of Peace’ at the Abymill in Fethard

Abymill Theatre will host an evening of music, song and history at 8pm when renowned singer and poet Seán Tyrrell will perform his one-man ‘Message of Peace’ show – telling the life story and legacy of Fenian leader, poet and author, John Boyle O’Reilly. Admission €10, cheese and wine reception from 7.30pm in the foyer.

This special event is Fethard Historical Society’s way of marking the 150th Anniversary of the Fenian Rising of 1867.

Booking is not required and admission will be taken at the door.

Sunday

Kilcooley Fete

Will be held this Sunday, August 20, from 2pm, in the church grounds.

Skeheenarinky Vintage Run

Skeheenarinky Vintage Club supporting Scoil Chormaic and Scoil Aonghusa, Cashel, on August 20.

Social dancing in Fethard

Dancing at Fethard Ballroom on Sunday Night, August 20, to the music of ‘Dave Rea’. Dancing from 9pm to midnight. Admission is €8 which includes tea and cakes.

Ballyneale Field Day

Proceedings will begin at 2pm with Fancy Dress Parade, there will be Running Races, Baby Show, Football Match, Spinner, Bouncy Castles, n numerous side shows to suit all the family.

Adm €2, kids go free, parking on site is free.