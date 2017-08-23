Invitation to open evenings at Tipp Town's Dalton House

Tipperary Town's Daltons Heritage Centre is celebrating Heritage Week by holding open evenings in Dalton House, this week.

Dalton House was built in 1890 in the formation of New Tipperary and the Plan of Campaign.

“We would like to extend an invitation to visit us again and meet members of the Tipperary Heritage Group and Dalton volunteers and discover what we are doing to promote the history and heritage of our town,” said Daltons volunteer Mike O’Meara.

Daltons is open Monday to Friday, August 21 to 25 from 11am. All are welcome and you will receive a warm welcome a cup of tea and hopefully some home made cake.